British and Irish Lions grind out a 21-10 win over Waratahs for a third win in 8 days

SYDNEY — The British and Irish Lions had their toughest win of the Australian tour so far, holding off the New South Wales Waratahs 21-10 on Saturday in their third game in eight days.
Big back-to-back wins over Western Force and Queensland Reds followed a similar patterns where the Lions surged in the second half against the local Super Rugby teams to post 50-plus scores.
It was a different rhythm in Sydney, with a third different captain for the Lions and another re-arranged lineup ahead of the three-test series against the Wallabies.
The Lions led 14-5 at halftime and, despite having vast superiority in possession and field position, had to struggle for an 11-point win.
''The Waratahs played a great, combative game, and made it very difficult especially at the breakdown and in the contact work and with the line speed,'' Lions head coach Andy Farrell said. "It's good learning for us.
''We found a way in the end, but to have so much possession and territory, and so many turnovers, you know, we need to be better than that.''
A Jones double
Center Huw Jones scored close-range tries in the 12th and 35th minutes to give the Lions a 14-0 lead, although the Waratahs had a try by flanker Charlie Gamble overturned by the Television Match Official for a lineout obstruction in between.