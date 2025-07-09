British and Irish Lions fend off the Brumbies 36-24 in a key test series tuneup

CANBERRA, Australia — The British and Irish Lions avoided an upset loss to the Brumbies this time, holding on for a 36-24 win over the Canberra-based Super Rugby team on Wednesday in a key tuneup for the three-test series against Australia.
The Lions are now 4-0 since a 28-24 loss to Argentina in a warmup in Dublin before the traveling Down Under for a nine-game tour that has kicked off with wins over all of Australia's Super Rugby franchises.
The Brumbies edged the Lions on their last tour to Australia in 2013 and were a handful again, but lacked the size and depth this time to repeat that upset.
Big blindside flanker Ollie Chessum scored the first try for the Lions and had one disallowed after full time. Flyhalf Finn Russell had a successful night with the boot and combined solidly with Jamison Gibson-Park in what will be a likely Lions halves combination in the test series starting July 19.
Again, it was a grafting first half. The Lions had more than two-thirds of field position and 60% of the ball but struggled to get away from the Brumbies until a try to Marcus Smith after the halftime siren gave them a 19-10 lead at the break.
The Lions scored three tries and conceded two in the first half, and had one held up over the line, and looked good spreading the ball to the edges, but lacked some cohesion at crucial times.
Center Garry Ringrose played a vital role in the first try of the second half, running into a gap in the midfield and then chasing through to pounce on Marcus Smith's downfield kick as it went into the in-goal to extend the Lions' lead.
The Brumbies hit back again in the 51st with Hudson Creighton charging onto a pass on the shortside after a five-yard scrum to close the gape to 26-17.