British and Irish Lions dominate Force in the opening game of their Australian tour

PERTH, Australia — Dan Sheehan made the perfect start on debut for the British and Irish Lions.
The Ireland hooker led the Lions for the first game of their Australian tour, scored in the second minute and steered the team to a commanding 54-7 win over the Perth-based Western Force in front of a crowd of 46,656 on Saturday.
''It's all sinking in now. All week I've been focused on the game and making sure I don't lose the plot in my head,'' said Sheehan, who was captain while Maro Itoje was rested. ''I've grown up wanting to play in this jersey, never mind captaining. There's a lot of lads who've worn the jersey for the first time — we need to enjoy this."
After an arm-wrestle of a first half where the Lions led 21-7 despite having only 40% of possession and spending most of the time in their own half, the bigger, more polished British and Irish lineup opened up and put five unanswered tries on a tiring defense in the second.
Scrumhalf Tomos Williams scored a pair of tries before limping off with a left hamstring problem, fullback Elliot Daly scored two tries and No. 10 Finn Russell created two tries with his spur-of-the-moment judgement. He also kicked five goals.
Henry Pollock, the 20-year-old England No. 8, played an integral hand in two tries and also spent 10 minutes in the sin-bin in his eventful starting debut for the Lions.
''We have a few things to fix, mainly our discipline,'' Lions head coach Andy Farrell said. ''Once we gained a little bit of composure, I thought the second half was a little bit better.
''I was happy how we stayed in the fight," he added, "it was a tough old start to the game.''