British and Irish Lions beat Australia 27-19 in series-opening rugby test

BRISBANE, Australia — Finn Russell kicked a penalty, landed three conversions and set up the first try as the British and Irish Lions led from the first minute on the way to overpowering the Wallabies 27-19 in the series-opening rugby test Saturday.
In their first test match in Australia in 12 years, the Lions were dominant almost from the opening kickoff and led 17-5 at halftime following tries to Australia-born center Sione Tuipulotu in the 9th minute and flanker Tom Curry in the 36th.
''We're delighted with the win,'' Lions skipper Maro Itoje said. ''The game was a tough test match. We started well, first half, we played a lot of good stuff.''
Ireland flanker Tadhg Beirne was voted player of the match in a forward pack that set the platform for the Lions.
''Delighted for the team — incredible win,'' he said. "We knew it would be a battle.
''I thought our defense was very good for the most part. The last quarter there we started leaking a lot of penalties," Beirne continued. "We're certainly going to have to look at those and fix up those areas.''
The Lions will go to Melbourne with a chance to clinch the three-test series and retain the trophy they won here in 2013.
''The goal is to win every game here and we started off with a win,'' Beirne said. ''The goal continues next week. We're competitors, and we want to win every week.''