Britannia beats Luna Rossa twice and is one win away from America's Cup final

Britain's INEOS Britannia twice defeated Italy's Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli on Wednesday to move one win away from taking on defending America's Cup champion Team Emirates New Zealand.

The Associated Press
October 2, 2024 at 2:37PM

BARCELONA, Spain — Britain's INEOS Britannia twice defeated Italy's Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli on Wednesday to move one win away from taking on defending America's Cup champion Team Emirates New Zealand.

The pair of victories in the Louis Vuitton Cup final gave Britannia a 6-4 lead over Luna Rossa in the first-to-seven playoff series.

The winner will get to try to topple defending champion New Zealand in the America's Cup final starting Oct 12.

The first chance for Britannia to seal its victory in the Louis Vuitton Cup final will be on Friday, when two more races are scheduled.

Britannia and Luna Rossa had split race victories in the last four days of racing on the Barcelona beachfront.

