Britain's MI6 spy agency gets its first female chief

OTTAWA, Ontario — Britain's real-life spies have finally caught up with James Bond. MI6 has appointed its first female chief.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Sunday that Blaise Metreweli will be the next head of the U.K.'s foreign intelligence agency, and the first woman to hold the post since its founding in 1909. She is currently the MI6 director of technology and innovation — the real-world equivalent of Bond gadget-master Q.
A career intelligence officer, Metreweli, 47, steps from the shadows into the light as the only MI6 employee whose name is made public. She said "I am proud and honored to be asked to lead my Service."
Starmer said the ''historic appointment'' comes at a time ''when the work of our intelligence services has never been more vital.
''The United Kingdom is facing threats on an unprecedented scale – be it aggressors who send their spy ships to our waters or hackers whose sophisticated cyber plots seek to disrupt our public services,'' he said.
Starmer made the announcement as he arrived in the Canadian province of Alberta for a Group of Seven leaders' summit.
Metreweli takes over at MI6 as the agency faces growing challenges from states including China and Russia, whose use of cyber tools, espionage, and influence operations threatens global stability and British interests, even as it remains on alert against terrorist threats.
Metreweli is the first woman to get the top job, known as C – rather than M, the fictional MI6 chief of the 007 thrillers. M was played onscreen by Judi Dench in seven Bond movies starting in the 1990s.