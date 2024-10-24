Britain's leaders likely to face slavery reparations questions at a summit of former colonies

Jacqueline McKenzie, a partner at London law firm Leigh Day who is working on the reparations issue, said its inclusion on the CHOGM leaders' communique would be ''hugely significant.'' ''I think the time has come for this to be taken seriously. I'm not surprised at the response of the British government … because I think reparations is going to be hugely divisive in the U.K.,'' she said. ''Nobody expects people to pay every single penny for what happened. But I think there needs to be negotiations,'' said McKenzie. ''It has to be on the agenda.'' Starmer, she added, was ''going to have to face it.'' The 75-year-old Commonwealth has a collective population of 2.7 billion people and a disparate range of member states — including some that don't have historical ties to Britain. Observers will be assessing whether Charles can unify their purpose as his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, once did.