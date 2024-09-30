Britain's last coal-fired electricity plant is closing. It ends 142 years of coal power in the UK

Coal has fueled civil strife as well as powering the country. Tens of thousands of miners walked out in 1984 over plans by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's Conservative government to close more than 20 coal pits. The strike lasted a year, divided communities and saw widespread violence as police clashed with pickets. The miners' eventual defeat helped break the power of Britain's trade unions and hasten the end of the mining industry and the communities that relied on it.