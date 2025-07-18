Britain is lowering the voting age to 16. It's getting a mixed reaction

LONDON — There has been a mixed reaction in Britain to the government's announcement that it will lower the voting age from 18 to 16 before the next national election.
The Labour Party administration says it's part of a package of changes to strengthen British democracy and help restore trust in politics. The opposition says it's a power-grab by the left.
Experts say it's complicated, with mixed evidence about how lowering the voting age affects democracy and election outcomes.
The biggest change since the 1960s
Britain's voting age last fell in 1969, when the U.K. became one of the first major democracies to lower it from 21 to 18. Many other countries, including the United States, followed suit within a few years.
Now the government says it will lower the threshold to 16 by the time the next general election is held, likely in 2029. That will bring the whole country into line with Scotland and Wales, which have semiautonomous governments and already let 16- and 17-year-olds vote in local and regional elections.
A handful of other countries currently have a voting age of 16, including Austria, Brazil and Ecuador. A few European Union countries, including Belgium, Germany and Malta, allow 16-year-olds to vote in elections to the European Parliament.
The case for votes at 16