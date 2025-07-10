Britain and France try again to tackle English Channel migrant crossings

LONDON — After the bonhomie and banquets of a formal state visit, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President Emmanuel Macron are turning to a topic that has stymied successive British and French governments: how to stop migrants from crossing the English Channel in small boats.
At a U.K.-France summit on Thursday that caps Macron's three-day stay, senior officials from the two countries will try to seal deals on economic growth, defense cooperation and – perhaps trickiest of all – unauthorized migration.
Macron and Starmer also will visit a military base and dial in to a planning meeting of the '' coalition of the willing, '' a U.K.- and France-backed plan for an international force to guarantee a future ceasefire in Ukraine.
During a meeting inside 10 Downing St. on Wednesday, the two leaders agreed that tackling small boat crossings "is a shared priority that requires shared solutions, including a new deterrent to break the business model" of people-smuggling gangs, Starmer's office said.
It said they would aim for ''concrete progress'' on Thursday.
Channel crossings are a longstanding challenge
Britain receives fewer asylum-seekers than Mediterranean European countries, but sees thousands of very visible arrivals each year as migrants cross the 20-mile (32 kilometer) channel from northern France in small, overcrowded boats.
About 37,000 people were detected crossing the channel in 2024, and more than 20,000 made the crossing in the first six months of 2025, up by about 50% from the same period last year. Dozens of people have died trying to reach the English coast.