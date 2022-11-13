ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Cade Brister threw for three touchdowns and ran for three more and Lindenwood defeated Division II-member McKendree 63-35 on Saturday.

The Lions (7-3) had 631 total yards, with Brister passing for 269 on 24 completions in 31 attempts and rushing for 135 on 15 carries. Andrew Martin led on the ground with 152 yards on 13 carries and scoring twice. The Lions had 362 yards rushing. Payton Rose had 10 receptions for 131 yards and caught all three of Brister's TD tosses.

McKendree had 474 yards on offense. Turner Pullen threw for 286 yards with a touchdown and the Bearcats (5-6) had 168 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

___

