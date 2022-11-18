Passenger traffic at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Friday was brisk but manageable, kicking off the official 10-day Thanksgiving holiday travel season.

Industry analysts say air travel during the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays could exceed pre-pandemic levels, though passengers will likely pay more for tickets and planes will be packed.

When COVID-19 broke out nearly three years ago, people stayed away from the skies in droves. The recovery since then has been steady and consistent despite inflationary pressures that have made it more expensive to travel.

Linda Hines, of Des Moines, didn't fly much during the pandemic. But she was at MSP on Friday, waiting to fly to Missoula, Mont., to visit her nephew on a "pre-Thanksgiving" trip. Hines said she did notice that ticket prices "seemed a little high."

AAA predicts nearly 55 million Americans will take to the skies and highways this month to celebrate Thanksgiving, which would make this the third busiest travel year since it started tracking such activity in 2000.

Thanksgiving travel before the pandemic in 2019 saw between 37,000 and 39,000 travelers clear security on MSP's busiest days, said MAC spokesman Jeff Lea, who noted passenger projections change daily due to last-minute bookings.

The vast majority of travelers — 89% — will drive to their destinations, despite record-high gas prices.

"Higher gas prices don't seem to be enough to stop people from traveling to be with family and friends," said Meredith Mitts, spokeswoman for AAA Minnesota–Iowa.

Some 4.5 million people are expected to fly nationwide during the holiday, an 8% increase over last year.

"Thanksgiving will be the latest stress test for the airlines," said Kyle Potter, executive editor of the Thrifty Traveler website. "It's bound to be the biggest surge in travel demand we've seen since the start of the pandemic."

At MSP, next Wednesday is expected to be the busiest day of the Thanksgiving season, with about 32,300 passengers passing through security checkpoints, according to the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC). The second-busiest day is expected to be Sunday, with more than 32,200 passengers clearing security.

MSP also is anticipating an increase in connecting travelers who clear security at other airports before passing through the Twin Cities.

"Planes are more full than ever, and flight prices are looking unbelievably high for domestic travel over the holidays," Potter said. It's common to see "eye-watering" fares of $800 or more on domestic routes that typically cost $300 round trip, he said.

Following a rocky summer fraught with high-profile flight delays and cancellations, Potter said airlines have decided to get "artificially smaller — sell fewer seats so they weren't constantly overstretching and under-delivering."

The good news, he added, is that airlines seem to have found their footing. Schedules have been scaled back to give carriers "much-needed wiggle room while continuing an unprecedented tear of hiring and training to get more pilots and flight attendants in the skies."

The big unknown at MSP for both Thanksgiving and Christmas travel is always the weather. "A bad storm in one pocket of the country could throw an entire airline out of whack," Potter said.

For those who opt to drive this Thanksgiving, the record for the highest daily average price of gas in Minnesota was $3.29 a gallon in 2012, according to AAA. On Monday, drivers were paying an average price of $3.57 a gallon in Minnesota.

"We've found that when gas prices are high, travelers look to offset the added cost by spending less on a hotel, shopping or dining out," Mitts said. But, as AAA notes, expect to pay 17% more for a hotel room.