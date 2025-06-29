Sports

Brionna Jones scores 21, Allisha Gray adds 20 and the Dream beat the Liberty 90-81

Brionna Jones tied a season high with 21 points, Allisha Gray had 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and the Atlanta Dream beat the New York Liberty 90-81 on Sunday.

The Associated Press
June 29, 2025 at 9:27PM

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Brionna Jones tied a season high with 21 points, Allisha Gray had 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and the Atlanta Dream beat the New York Liberty 90-81 on Sunday.

Jordin Canada had 15 points and eight assists, Brittney Griner scored 13 points and Naz Hillmon had 10 for Atlanta (11-6). Rhyne Howard was hit hard in the second half and did not return due to an upper body injury. She finished with five points in 24 minutes.

Breanna Stewart had 21 points and nine rebounds, and Natasha Cloud scored 20 points for New York (11-5), which has lost four of its last five games. Sabrina Ionescu added 14 points on 5-of-15 shooting.

Atlanta held a double-digit lead the entire third quarter and for most of the fourth until Marine Johannes capped the scoring with 1:05 left on a 3-pointer.

Gray made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to finish with 10 points in the fourth quarter and give Atlanta an 88-70 lead.

The Dream scored 62 points in the paint — their most since the 2012 season.

The Dream led 47-34 at halftime despite going 0 for 10 behind the arc and 5 of 12 from the foul line. Atlanta shot 21 of 29 inside the arc, scoring 40 points in the paint. New York shot 37.5% but after Stewart and Cloud, who both had 11 points, the rest of the team was just 4 of 16.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Bobby Portis agrees to 3-year, $44 million deal to remain with Milwaukee Bucks

Bobby Portis, one of the league's top reserves, declined his player option for next season and instead agreed to a three-year, $44 million contract to remain with the Milwaukee Bucks, agent Mark Bartelstein confirmed Sunday.

Sports

White Sox rally for 4 runs in seventh to beat Giants 5-2 and keep Verlander winless

Sports

Dodgers' Hernández and Smith homer, Wrobleski pitches 6 innings of 3-hit ball in 5-1 win over Royals