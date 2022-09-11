TULSA, Okla. — Davis Brin threw four touchdown passes, Steven Anderson scored on a 1-yard run in the closing seconds and Tulsa blew a 17-point lead before the Golden Hurricane beat Northern Illinois 38-35 Saturday night.

Rocky Lombardi threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Cole Tucker on the first play of the fourth quarter that gave the Huskies (1-1) their first lead at 28-24. Davis, on fourth-and-goal, answered with a 1-yard scoring strike to Keylon Stokes with 10:36 left but Lombardi added a 1-yard TD run to make it 35-31 with 5:57 to play.

Anderson was stopped for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-1 from the NIU 46 but the Huskies failed to convert on fourth down a few plays later and Tulsa (1-1) took possession at its own 48 with 1:54 to go. Brin threw an incomplete pass and then was sacked by Michael Kennedy for a 4-yard loss before he hit Malachi Jones on third-and-14 for a 24-yard gain and then, a play later, connected with Stokes for a 31 yards before Anderson's touchdown capped the scoring with 58 seconds remaining.

Lombardi was 18-of-31 passing for 259 yards and three touchdowns with an interception and Tucker finished with seven receptions for 123 yards.

