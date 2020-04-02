People are getting outdoors in droves, all in flight — at least mentally — from the pandemic. Under stay-at-home orders, they’re also bringing the outdoors to the indoors, finding comfort and knowledge in books, movies, podcasts and more. Here are how some of Outdoors Weekend’s contributing writers are getting their nature fix:

– Bob Timmons, Outdoors Weekend editor

– Sue Leaf

I’ve gone down plenty of rabbit holes over the years chasing stories about famous explorers — Ernest Shackleton, Edmund Hillary, Lewis and Clark, Roald Amundsen. Anyone who has accomplished great feats, especially if in great peril.

Not much left to explore these days, but there are great feats. My latest obsession is Alex Honnold, the first rock climber to free solo (without ropes) El Capitan, the 3,000-foot wall at Yosemite — an achievement beyond compare.

– Jeff Moravec

– Tori J. McCormick

– Mackenzie Havey

– Frank Bures

– Tony Jones

– Scott Stowell

I talk often with my students at St. Thomas about using their undergraduate days to start building a personal library and, in particular, including books that can be called comfort reading — those works to turn to for relief in times of stress, anxiety or unease. For many of today’s students, it’s a Harry Potter novel.

For me, it’s a little book about life and fishing called “The Compleat Angler” by the English author Izaak Walton. I’ve written about Walton a bit, and I’ve visited his fishing cottage in the Peak District, hiked his favorite streams, and read his text along the way.

I once wrote, “it is a story of nostalgia, of slow-moving English streams and countryside cottages; rolling landscapes and lightly populated, friendly villages; handmade fishing gear, firm handshakes and grandfatherly advice.”

– Mark Neuzil

– C.B. Bylander

– Tony Brown, former “Bike Guy” columnist

Every spring, I reread “Refuge: An Unnatural History of Family and Place” (Pantheon Books, 1991), by Terry Tempest Williams. In this now-classic memoir, Williams relates two simultaneous events that transformed her personal landscape: a record-breaking rise of Utah’s Great Salt Lake, flooding migratory bird habitat she had explored since childhood, and the deaths of her mother and grandmother from cancer. This year, more than ever, Refuge reminds me to look outdoors — to the warming soil, budding trees, and returning birds — for the courage I will need to endure uncertainty and change. -- Christine Petersen

No doubt a backlash to stay-at-home, I’m ranging to the ends of the earth with Martha Gellhorn’s “Travels With Myself And Another.” There are myriad ways to enjoy, and be appalled by, this collection. As a delightful travelogue of “horror journeys;” a pitch-perfect black comedy; a survey of midcentury zeitgeist; gonzo journalism without having to endure Hunter S. Thompson; an eye-watering catalog of bigotry; a manifesto of white privilege with a side of unquestioned patriarchy; and famous person sightings sprinkled throughout. All of that goes down easy, even the disturbing parts, thanks to Gellhorn’s whip-smart writing.

Occurring between 1941 and the early 1970s, “Travels” was published in 1978. It describes trips taken steerage-class through pro-communist China; island hopping across the Caribbean with a foray into jungly Suriname during World War II; across Africa west to east; a week (though it seems longer) in 1972 Moscow; and hanging with hippies on an Israeli kibbutz. -- Sarah Barker