Think of this as the Beer Garden you would visit ... twice.

And you can — virtually — on Tuesday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. as StribLive will host a tasting panel of experts who will sip from six-packs of summer and fall brews, one batch on each day. The panel is made up of Star Tribune beer columnist Michael Agnew, food writer Sharyn Jackson and music critic Chris Riemenschneider.

The virtual tasting is free, but requires registration. Find it at StarTribune.comw/StribLive. And have your questions ready for the panel to answer.

The tasting will be recorded and made available during what would have been the days of the Minnesota State Fair, with the video of the summer brews posted online on Aug. 27 and the fall beers on Sept. 3.

For a listing, with tasting notes, of the two six-packs, go to StarTribune.com/beergarden.