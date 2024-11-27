Twinkling lights dancing to the tune of holiday music can be found near and far this year.
Brighten your holiday season: 2024 guide to spectacular light events across Minnesota
From humble hometowns to larger than life productions, there’s no shortage of holiday lights.
Festivities include new events such as themed nights at Miracle at Big Rock that will admit dogs and “Winter Woods” at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum that will feature a camp scene with glowing tents. And familiar favorites such as Glow Holiday Festival is back at CHS Field in St. Paul.
Being that this is the season of giving, most light destinations and city tree lighting events are accepting nonperishable food items and new/unused toy donations. So, whether it’s a caroling session, tree lighting ceremony or a million-plus light production, each event is sure brighten your holiday spirit.
Light events
Glow Holiday Festival: An illuminated extravaganza with attractions that include the Enchanted Forest, Giant Snowy Slide, Penguin Playground, Santa’s Shed and sElfie Plaza. 5-9 p.m. select evenings through Jan. 5. $12.75-$21.75. CHS Field, 360 Broadway, St. Paul. glowholiday.com.
Magic of Lights: Stay cozy and warm in your vehicle for this drive-through light display with holiday scenes and characters using LED technology and digital animations. 5:30-9 p.m. Mon.-Thu.; 5:30-10 p.m. Fri.-Sun through Jan. 5. $25-$75 per vehicle. 2685 Vikings Circle, Eagan. magicoflights.com.
The Spirit of Winter: With the grapes hibernating for the winter, Sovereign Estate Winery has been transformed into an illuminated treasure. Stroll the grounds and enjoy attractions including a snow maze, boot hockey arena and Santa’s sleigh. 4-8 p.m. Sun., Tue.-Thu. & Dec. 23; 4-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. through Dec. 29. $15, ages 5 and under free. 9950 North Shore Road, Waconia. sovereignestatewine.com.
Winter Lights: The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is transformed into a woodland-themed wonderland of light displays inspired by nature. New this year is “Winter Woods,” a camp scene with glowing tents, campfires and a twinkling moose and deer. Runs through Jan. 5. $20. Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska. arb.umn.edu.
Sever’s: Holiday vignettes are along a half-mile display with more than 2.5 million lights. Wander through the Woods Walk, where trees come to life with light. 5-9 p.m. through Dec. 25. $10-$60 per vehicle. 3121 150th St. W., Shakopee. seversfestivals.com.
Sam’s Christmas Village and Light Tour: It includes light displays and entertainment. For an enhanced experience, guests can reserve s’mores cabins for sweet treats and a toasty fire. There’s also a sledding hill, trading post and vendor market. Drive-through and walk-through nights through Jan. 1. $12-$25, ages 3 and under free. 710 Spring St., Somerset, Wis. samschristmasvillage.com.
Miracle at Big Rock: There’s no shortage of attractions at this glowing event that has more than 25 million lights. Throughout the season enjoy carolers, story time with a princess, live reindeer, wagon rides and sledding and live entertainment. Fireworks pop off every Friday night and New Year’s Eve. Drive-through and walk-through nights through Jan. 4, see schedule for times. $15-$30. 1674 WI-87, St. Croix Falls, Wis. miracleatbigrock.com.
Minneapolis Holidazzle: The event includes light displays, pop-up markets and entertainment. Each night will have performances, visits with Santa and roller skating. Free. 4-9 p.m. Dec. 18-20; noon-9 p.m. Dec. 21; noon-6 p.m. Dec. 22. Nicollet Mall between 6th and 11th streets. holidazzle.com.
Illuminate Isanti: Walk through this outdoor holiday light wonderland. Weekends feature vendors and food trucks and Santa makes an appearance Saturdays before Christmas. 5-10 p.m. through Dec. 1-31. Free. Bluebird Park, 201 Isanti Pkwy., Isanti, Minn. cityofisanti.us.
Municipal tree lightings
Afton: Afton Village Holiday begins with the tree lighting Dec. 6, then continues through the weekend with a Christmas market, crafts, workshops, cookie decorating and more. 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 8. Downtown Afton. exploreafton.com.
Albertville: Sponsored by the Albertville Lions, this holiday tree lighting includes warm beverages and horse-drawn wagon rides. 2-6 p.m. Dec. 1. Central Park, 5801 Main Av. NE., Albertville, Minn. albertvillelions.com.
Anoka: Horse-drawn trolley rides, bonfires, music and countdown to lighting of the tree. 3-7 p.m. Dec. 7. Anoka City Hall Plaza-2015 2nd Av. N., Anoka. anokachamber.com.
Blaine: Mayor Timothy Sanders will flip the switch for this tree lighting and there will be holiday music and s’mores by the fire. 4-6:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Tom Ryan Park, 10802 Town Square Drive NE., Blaine. blainemn.gov.
Buffalo: The city’s Deck the Halls event will have reindeer, hot chocolate and visits with Santa. 3-5 p.m. Dec. 7. Sturges Park, 505 2nd Av. S., Buffalo, Minn. buffalochamber.org.
Champlin: “Christmas at the Crossings” will have a performance from the Champlin Park High School Choir and complimentary cocoa. 4-7 p.m. Dec. 6. Mississippi Crossings, 307 East River Pkwy., Champlin. ci.champlin.mn.us.
Chanhassen: Due to construction of the new civic campus this year’s tree lighting will be at a new location. In addition, enjoy treats and meet Santa and his reindeer. Nonperishable food items will be collected for Bountiful Basket Food Shelf. 5 p.m. Dec. 7. City Center Park, 7700 Market Blvd., Chanhassen. chanhassenmn.gov.
Chaska: Santa visits and guests can stay cozy by a bonfire and make s’mores. 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Firemen’s Park, 3210 Chaska Blvd., Chaska. chaskamn.gov.
Coon Rapids: Fireworks, live music, fire pits and kids’ activities are part of the tree-lighting festival. 3:30-6 p.m. Dec. 14. Boulevard Plaza, 11002 Crooked Lake Blvd., Coon Rapids. coonrapids.gov.
Eagan: The tree-lighting itinerary includes a speech by Mayor Mike Maguire along with luminaria walk, bonfire, s’mores and vendor gift expo. 4:30-7 p.m. Dec. 3. Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Pkwy., Eagan. cityofeagan.com.
Edina: View the holiday retail window contest and vote for your favorites at Light Up the Night. Enjoy sleigh rides, carolers and cookies and cocoa with Santa. 3-6 p.m. Nov. 30. 50th and France, Edina. 50thandfrance.com.
Forest Lake: Support the community by shopping from local craft and food vendors. Kids can cuddle with animals at a petting zoo and enjoy performances. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Lakeside Memorial Park, 95 E. Broadway, Forest Lake. facebook.com.
Ham Lake: This year marks the first tree-lighting for this suburb and it will feature holiday music and a toy collection for Toys for Joy. The second day of the Hometown Holiday event features family entertainment visits with Santa, holiday movies and crafts. Tree lighting: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Ham Lake Lions Park, 1220 157th Av. NE.; Hometown Holiday Event: 3-6 p.m. Dec. 7. Crosstown Mall, 17565 Central Av. NE., Ham Lake. hamlakeareacc.org.
Hastings: Holiday Hoopla supports local businesses and features Breakfast With Santa, stocking stuffing, ornament making and craft and vendor fair. 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Nov. 30. hastingsdba.com.
Hopkins: Participate in activities, crafts and park lighting at Light Up the Commons. 4:45-6 p.m. Dec. 7. 12590 Ridgedale Drive, Hopkins. facebook.com.
Hugo: At Santa’s party, activity bags will be given to the first 50 kids. 5-7 p.m. Dec. 4. Lions Volunteer Park, 5524 Upper 146th St. N., Hugo. ci.hugo.mn.us.
Inver Grove Heights: A tree-lighting ceremony will kick off Holidays in the Heights. 6 p.m. Dec. 6. Veterans Memorial Community Center, 8055 Barbara Ave, Inver Grove Heights. ighmn.gov.
Lake Elmo: At Light Up Lake Elmo, family activities like cookie decorating and a scavenger hunt will lead up to the tree-lighting ceremony. 3-5 p.m. Dec. 7. Downtown Lake Elmo. connectlakeelmo.org.
Minnetrista: New this year at the holiday tree-lighting is a fireworks show. See decorated fire trucks and sip on warm cider or cocoa. 5-7:15 p.m. Dec. 5. City Hall, Minnetrista. cityofminnetrista.com.
North Loop: Santa and his elves will be present at the third annual tree-lighting on the Nordic Plaza and so will free food, beverages and prizes. 5-7 p.m. Dec. 10. 729 Washington Av. N., Mpls. northloop.org.
Osseo: “MiniDazzle” starts with an illuminated parade through downtown Osseo and culminates with the tree-lighting ceremony and a visit from Santa in Boerboom Veterans Park. 6 p.m. Dec. 6. 416 Central Av., Osseo. discoverosseo.com.
Prior Lake: A tree-lighting kicks off “Decembrrr Dazzle” with fireworks and caroling. 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6. Lakefront Park, 5000 Kop Pwy. SE., Piror Lake. priorlakemn.gov.
Ramsey: Festivities include holiday-themed crafts, cookies and photos with Santa. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 3. Ramsey Municipal Center, 7550 Sunwood Drive NW., Ramsey. ci.ramsey.mn.us.
Robbinsdale: The Chamber of Commerce and Robbinsdale Ambassadors offer carols and treats at the annual tree-lighting. 6 p.m. Dec. 3. Robbinsdale City Hall, 4100 Lakeview Av. N., Robbinsdale. robbinsdalemn.com.
Rogers: The tree-lighting ceremony includes caroling, cookies and themed activities. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 6. 21st Century Bank Event Center, 12716 Main St., Rogers. rogersmn.gov.
St. Michael: Winterfest hosts family activities including a snowman hunt, Elf Hut Mini Putt, Santa’s Sleigh Relay and more. 2-5 p.m. Dec. 7. Town Center Park, 11800 Town Center Drive NE., St. Michael. shopstma.com.
Savage: Mayor Janet Williams and city officials will preside over the countdown of the tree-lighting ceremony. There also will be a bonfire and holiday music. 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5. City Hall, 6000 McColl Drive, Savage. cityofsavage.com.
Shakopee: The holiday fest will feature the tree-lighting, vendor market, photos with Santa and fireworks. 2-5 p.m. Dec. 7. 1st Av. E., downtown Shakopee. shakopee.org.
Stillwater: At the Twinkle party, attendees will receive twinkle lights. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive before the tree-lighting ceremony. 4 p.m. Dec. 7. 100 Main St., Stillwater. greaterstillwaterchamber.com.
Union Depot: The 2025 St. Paul Winter Carnival button will be revealed at the tree-lighting celebration along with a holiday performance and screening of “Elf.” 5-9 p.m. Dec. 7. 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul. uniondepot.org.
Waconia: Santa arrives to light up the tree. There also will be caroling with holiday characters and festively dressed llamas. 6 p.m. Fri. City Square Park, 52 S. Pine St., Waconia. destinationwaconia.org.
Watertown: Christmas music and greetings from Santa will welcome attendees before the tree is lit. 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7. City Center Park, Watertown. watertownareachamber.com.
Wayzata: Take photos with reindeer, write your letter to Santa and participate in a candy hunt at the Light up the Lake celebration. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fri.. Panoway Plaza, Wayzata. wayzatachamber.com.
Wyoming: A lighting of the holiday trees, light displays and refreshments are all part of the event. 4:30-6 p.m. Dec. 7. Railroad Park, 26755 Faxton Av., Wyoming, Minn., wyomingmn.org.
Greater Minnesota
Baxter: The Brainerd Area Sertoma Club’s light display is in its 18th year and includes a drive-through tour of more than 80 animated displays. 5:30-8 p.m. Thu.-Sat. through Dec. 31; nightly Dec. 24-31. $15-$20 per vehicle. Sertoma Winter Wonderland, Northland Arboretum, 14250 Conservation Drive, Baxter, Minn. brainerdnoonsertoma.org.
Byron: ZooDazzle lights up Zollman Zoo for an evening of treats and activities. According to elf rumors, Santa might make an appearance. 4-8 p.m. Dec. 13-14. Free. Zollman Zoo, 5731 County Road 105 NW., Byron, Minn. friendsofoxbow.org.
Duluth: The Bentleyville Tour of Lights is a free walk-through light show. 5-9 p.m. Sun.-Thu.; 5-10 Fri.-Sat. through Dec. 28. $10 parking. 700 Railroad St., Duluth. bentleyvilleusa.org. Zoo Lights at Lake Superior Zoo is the annual after-hours event with giant animal inflatables and holiday-themed lights and photo opportunities. Visitors can also visit with Santa, eat free s’mores and buy fun light-up items at the gift shop. 5-7:30 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays, Dec. 6-21. $10, ages 2 and under free. 7210 Fremont St., Duluth. lszoo.org.
Mankato: The Kiwanis annual holiday lights production gives spectators the option of driving or walking through the illuminated displays and scenes. 5-9 p.m. Sun.-Thu.; 5-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. through Dec. 31. Free. Sibley Park, Mankato, 900 Mound Av., Mankato. kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Scandia: Vinterlights at the Gammelgarden Museum of Scandia at the community center along with fire pits, cookies and hot chocolate. 5 p.m. Dec. 1. Free. 20880 Olinda Trail N., Scandia, Minn. gammelgardenmuseum.org.
Willmar: A benefit display produced by more than 1,200 volunteers using more than 800,000 lights is part of the “Celebrate the Light of the World.” Donations will benefit Kandiyohi County Food Shelf, Habitat for Humanity of West Central Minnesota, Salvation Army of Willmar and United Way of West Central Minnesota. 5-10 p.m. through Dec. 31. Admission by donation. Robbins Island Regional Park, 333 6th St. SW., Willmar, Minn. celebratethelight.net.
