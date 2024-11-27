Brighten your holiday season: 2024 guide to spectacular light events across Minnesota

Willmar: A benefit display produced by more than 1,200 volunteers using more than 800,000 lights is part of the “Celebrate the Light of the World.” Donations will benefit Kandiyohi County Food Shelf, Habitat for Humanity of West Central Minnesota, Salvation Army of Willmar and United Way of West Central Minnesota. 5-10 p.m. through Dec. 31. Admission by donation. Robbins Island Regional Park, 333 6th St. SW., Willmar, Minn. celebratethelight.net.