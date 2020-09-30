PITTSBURGH — A bright flash lit up the skies over parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio in the wee hours of Wednesday, and officials aren't yet sure what it was.
Many social media users around the Pittsburgh area reported seeing a streaking fireball, possibly a meteor, shortly after 4 a.m. It remained in the skies for a short time before disappearing from view.
A security camera in New Lyme, Ohio, northwest of Pittsburgh, captured a brief, bright flash partially obscured by clouds around 4:20 a.m.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said it was aware of the reports but had no information.
Officials at the University of Pittsburgh's Allegheny Observatory did not immediately comment.
