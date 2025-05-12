Nation

Bright auroras on Jupiter are captured by Webb Space Telescope

Jupiter's dazzling auroras are hundreds of times brighter than those seen on Earth, new images from the James Webb Space Telescope reveal.

The Associated Press
May 12, 2025 at 3:21PM

WASHINGTON — Jupiter's dazzling auroras are hundreds of times brighter than those seen on Earth, new images from the James Webb Space Telescope reveal.

The solar system's largest planet displays striking dancing lights when high-energy particles from space collide with atoms of gas in the atmosphere near its magnetic poles, similar to how the northern lights are triggered on Earth.

But Jupiter's version has much greater intensity, according to an international team of scientists who analyzed the photos from Webb taken on Christmas in 2023.

Webb previously captured Neptune's glowing auroras in the best detail yet, many decades after they were first faintly detected during a flyby of the Voyager 2 spacecraft.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

about the writer

about the writer

CHRISTINA LARSON

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Prosecutor and defense make opening statements in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial

The public knew Sean ''Diddy'' Combs as a larger-than-life cultural icon and business mogul, but behind the scenes, he was coercing women into drug-fueled sexual encounters and using violence to keep them in line, a federal prosecutor told a jury Monday during opening statements in Combs' sex trafficking trial.

Nation

The Latest: Trump floats the idea of Turkey detour for Ukraine-Russia talks

Nation

Deputy attorney general who defended Trump in hush money trial named acting Librarian of Congress