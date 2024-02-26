Charlotte Hornets (15-42, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (37-21, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets visit Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

The Bucks are 26-13 in conference games. Milwaukee averages 121.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Hornets are 9-25 in Eastern Conference play. Charlotte gives up 118.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.0 points per game.

The Bucks' 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 13.3 per game the Hornets allow. The Hornets average 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than the Bucks allow.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bucks won 120-84 in the last matchup on Feb. 10. Damian Lillard led the Bucks with 26 points, and Nick Richards led the Hornets with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is shooting 61.6% and averaging 30.8 points for the Bucks. Malik Beasley is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Bridges is averaging 21.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 20.4 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 111.8 points, 42.7 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 105.8 points, 42.4 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: day to day (ankle).

Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Seth Curry: out (hip), Davis Bertans: out (knee), Mark Williams: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.