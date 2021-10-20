COVINGTON, Ga. — One worker was killed and two seriously injured when part of a bridge in Georgia collapsed into a river during early demolition work, officials said.

The three workers fell into the river Tuesday evening from the Access Road bridge on Interstate 20 in Newton County, east of Atlanta, news outlets reported.

About 2 1/2 hours after the accident, the Newton County Sheriff's Office reported that one worker had died.

The subcontractors were sawing when the accident occurred, the Georgia Department of Transportation said.

A 500-ton crane began removing a truck, excavator and other equipment from the Yellow River accident site Wednesday morning, the Transportation Department said on Facebook.

Work started Monday and authorities had said they expected it to take nine months.