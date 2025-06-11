Brian Wilson, Beach Boys leader and summer's poet laureate, dies at 82

Their breakthrough came in early 1963 with ''Surfin' USA,'' so closely modeled on Chuck Berry's ''Sweet Little Sixteen'' that Berry successfully sued to get a songwriting credit. It was their first Top 10 hit and a boast to the nation: ''If everybody had an ocean / across the USA / then everybody'd be surfin', / like Cali-for-nye-ay.'' From 1963-66, they were rarely off the charts, hitting No. 1 with ''I Get Around'' and ''Help Me, Rhonda'' and narrowly missing with ''California Girls'' and ''Fun, Fun, Fun.'' For their many television appearances, they wore candy-striped shirts and grinned as they mimed their latest hit, with a hot rod or surfboard nearby.