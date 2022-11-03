More from Star Tribune
Brian O'Hara confirmed as next Minneapolis police chief
The Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously to confirm Brian O'Hara as the next police chief in Minneapolis on Thursday, November 3, 2022.
Photos: Girls Soccer Class 3A Semifinals
Mahtomedi played Benilde-St. Margaret's in a Class 2A semifinals girls soccer match at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Photos: Class 3A Girls Soccer Semifinals
Rosemount played Stillwater in Class 3A girls semifinals soccer at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Photography
Gallery: Wild topple Canadiens 4-1
The Wild played host to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center, beating them 4-1.
Photography
Gallery: St. Paul Academy boys' soccer shuts out Marantha
St. Paul Academy's 6-0 win over Marantha on Tuesday advanced them to the Class 1A tournament final.