Brian Harman hunts down another British Open title with early lead at Royal Portrush

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Brian Harman took dead aim in a mild breeze and surprising sunshine Friday at Royal Portrush for a 6-under 64 that sent him into the weekend hunting another British Open title.
He was called the ''Butcher of Hoylake'' when Harman won the claret jug at Royal Liverpool two years ago because the British press was fascinating by the Georgia native's love for hunting. Now it's about his golf, and it was superb.
Harman played bogey-free, only once having to stress for par as Royal Portrush allowed for some good scoring in weather that again did not live up to its expectation.
Not that anyone was complaining. Temperatures were warm, at least by Irish standards. The breeze was noticeable without being overly punishing.
''They're very different golf courses, but the golf is similar,'' Harman said. ''You've got to be able to flight your golf ball. You've got to know how far everything's going. Then you can't get frustrated. You're going to end up in funny spots where it doesn't seem fair, and you just have to kind of outlast that stuff.''
Among those who finished, Harman at 8-under 134 was three shots clear of a group that included Harris English (70), Harman's former teammate at Georgia; Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark (68), Tyrrell Hatton of England (69) and Robert MacIntyre of Scotland (66).
Rory McIlroy broke par for the second straight round and lost ground. Thousands of spectators followed him along hills ands knobs. There were cheers, but not many roars as McIlroy went around in 69.
He wasn't at his best in the opening round and was pleased to be only three behind. He was at least five shots back going into the weekend. But at least he's still playing, after a terrific rally to miss the cut by one shot at Royal Portrush in 2019.