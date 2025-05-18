Brian Gutiérrez scores twice and Chicago blasts Charlotte 4-1 in MLS

Gutiérrez and Philip Zinckernagel added back-to-back goals in a four-minute stretch of the second half, giving Chicago a commanding 3-0 lead. In the 60th minute, Gutiérrez scored with a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. In the 64th, Philip Zinckernagel followed with a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the central bottom zone. Andrew Gutman assisted.