FORT MYERS, Fla. – Brian Dozier, who was an All-Star and Gold Glove winner during this seven seasons with the Twins, retired from baseball Wednesday.

The nine-year veteran is 33 years old, and won a World Series title with the Washington Nationals in 2019.

Dozier hit 167 home runs in 955 games with the Twins, who drafted him in the eighth round in 2009. His homers are most by a second baseman in club history. His 2016 streak of 11 consecutive games with an extra-base hit is a Twins/Senators franchise record.

His career-high 42 home runs in 2016 made him the second Twin after Harmon Killebrew to reach the 40-homer plateau and was the second-highest single-season total by a second baseman in major league history.

Dozier batted first in 519 career games with the Twins, and his 28 leadoff homers remain a club record.

He was traded to the Dodgers in July, 2018, and signed with the Nationals for 2019. He was with the Padres and Mets last season. In 1,144 MLB games, Dozier hit .244.