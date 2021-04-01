Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Out of basketball coaching this year but probably not for good, former Hopkins girls' basketball coach Brian Cosgriff tells the Star Tribune's Jim Paulsen that he misses the game but not the COVID disruptions. And that it will take "the perfect game'' to keep his former team from another Class 4A title.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Follow us on Twitter @JimPaulsen and @David_LaVaque

Miss a Talking Preps episode? The podcast archive is below:



