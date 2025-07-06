Brian Campbell wins John Deere Classic for 2nd playoff victory this year

SILVIS, Ill. — Brian Campbell won for the second time this year on the PGA Tour, both in a playoff, when he closed with a 4-under 67 and beat Emiliano Grillo with a par on the first extra hole Sunday in the John Deere Classic.
It extended the win-or-bust season for Campbell, who won the Mexico Open in a playoff in late February. He has finished out of the top 30 every tournament except for his two victories.
This one might be enough to get him into the British Open, depending on how high up he moves in the world ranking published Monday, traditionally used as the alternate list.
Campbell appeared to have control of the tournament with three birdies in a four-hole stretch to start the back nine. But he fell back with a double bogey into the trees on the 15th, and it was a wild scramble to the finish.
Grillo, who also closed with a 67, took the lead when Campbell made double bogey, only to three-putt for bogey on the 16th.
Campbell, one of the shorter hitters on tour, blasted a 3-wood to 18 feet for a two-putt birdie on the par-5 17th and narrowly missed a 25-foot birdie on the 18th. He was the first player to post at 18-under 266.
Grillo got up-and-down for birdie on the 17th, holing an 8-foot putt, and caught a bad break on the 18th when his drive settled into a divot. He hit wedge to just inside 40 feet and two-putted for par to join Campbell at 266.
David Lipsky was poised to join them when he hit a punch 3-wood to 8 feet for eagle on the 17th to tie for the lead. But he hooked his drive on the 18th, couldn't reach the green, and his 15-foot par putt to get into the playoff caught the left lip and spun away. He shot 68 and tied for third with Kevin Roy (65).