It's a special week at Daily Delivery as host Michael Rand takes a look back at five high-profile sporting events that took place in the Twin Cities within a one-year span 30 years ago.

First up: The 1991 Stanley Cup Finals, which came to Met Center after the North Stars — just 27-39-14 in the regular season — made a stunning playoff run to beat Chicago, St. Louis and Edmonton. One of the top players on that team, Brian Bellows, joins the podcast to make his case for that team not being as much of an underdog as we might think as well as to explain how that run was even possible.

