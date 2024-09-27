Brewing a cold beer on a warming planet is hard. Germany uses education to fight climate change

At every stage, the plants will be incorporated into education in university and vocational school classrooms, breweries and farms across Germany. Generations of professional farmers and brewers, as well as the students who seek to join their ranks, will learn much from the growing plants: Which new varieties should be added to decrease the risk of a bad year wiping out a farm's entire harvest, whether the latest breeds offer a new taste for the market, and if a specific type is particularly resistant to disease.