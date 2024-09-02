Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames extends homer streak to 5 games to tie team record

Milwaukee's Willy Adames extended his home run streak to five games to tie a team record when he hit a three-run drive in the first inning of Monday's 9-3 win against the St. Louis Cardinals.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 2, 2024 at 10:55PM

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Willy Adames extended his home run streak to five games to tie a team record when he hit a three-run drive in the first inning of Monday's 9-3 win against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Adames' homer, on his 29th birthday, came off Andre Pallante and was his 29th this season.

Adames tied the team mark of Jeromy Burnitz in 1997 and Eric Thames in 2017.

''For the first time in my career, I got a little emotional,'' Adames said. ''It's something that I've dreamed about since I was a kid. Just doing incredible things like that.''

Adames' 13 three-run homers equaled Ken Griffey Jr. in 1996.

''It's an honor, just to be right next to a legend and an icon like him,'' Adames said. ''Seeing that reality today is just incredible.''

Adames is hitting .255 with a career-high 99 RBIs, one more than in 2022.

''It's almost shocking when he comes to the plate and doesn't hit a home run with two guys on at this point,'' Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More
Sports

New Jersey floats $400 million in tax breaks to lure Philadelphia 76ers

Seeking to lure the Philadelphia 76ers across the river, New Jersey is offering up to $400 million in tax credits and outlining plans for a sprawling mixed-use waterfront development.

Sports

Shohei Ohtani, Angels fans can get "closure" in slugger's return to Big A with Dodgers, Roberts says

Sports

Shooting of San Francisco 49ers rookie renews attention on crime in city as mayor seeks reelection