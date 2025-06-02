Brewers visit the Reds on 4-game road win streak

Milwaukee Brewers (32-28, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (29-31, fourth in the NL Central)
Cincinnati; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Civale (0-1, 6.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Reds: Brady Singer (6-3, 4.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -121, Brewers +101; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they face the Cincinnati Reds.
Cincinnati is 29-31 overall and 14-14 in home games. Reds pitchers have a collective 3.76 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.
Milwaukee has gone 14-18 on the road and 32-28 overall. The Brewers have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .317.
Monday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Brewers hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.