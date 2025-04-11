Sports

Brewers visit the Diamondbacks to start 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (7-6, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (7-6, fourth in the NL West)

The Associated Press
April 11, 2025 at 8:02AM

Milwaukee Brewers (7-6, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (7-6, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Elvin Rodriguez (0-2, 10.61 ERA, 1.82 WHIP, six strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 6.10 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -138, Brewers +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Arizona has gone 4-3 in home games and 7-6 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 5-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Milwaukee has a 7-6 record overall and a 2-4 record on the road. The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .238.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has five home runs, six walks and eight RBI while hitting .320 for the Diamondbacks. Josh Naylor is 12-for-34 with four doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Jackson Chourio has six doubles, a triple and four home runs while hitting .310 for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 7-for-34 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .239 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Blaze Alexander: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Ginkel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (shin), Tobias Myers: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Mohamed Salah set to complete decade-long stay at Liverpool after signing 2-year contract

Mohamed Salah's trophy-laden spell with Liverpool is set to extend to a decade after the prolific Egypt forward signed a new contract with the Premier League leader, ending months of uncertainty over his future.

Sports

Brewers visit the Diamondbacks to start 3-game series

Sports

Twins begin 3-game series with the Tigers