Brewers visit the Diamondbacks to start 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (7-6, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (7-6, fourth in the NL West)
Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Elvin Rodriguez (0-2, 10.61 ERA, 1.82 WHIP, six strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 6.10 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -138, Brewers +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday to begin a three-game series.
Arizona has gone 4-3 in home games and 7-6 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 5-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.
Milwaukee has a 7-6 record overall and a 2-4 record on the road. The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .238.
Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.