Milwaukee Brewers (63-54, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (50-67, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (2-10, 4.24 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Cubs: Keegan Thompson (9-5, 3.67 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -140, Cubs +119; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Milwaukee Brewers to open a three-game series.

Chicago has gone 24-34 at home and 50-67 overall. The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .317.

Milwaukee has a 63-54 record overall and a 32-30 record in road games. The Brewers have hit 160 total home runs to rank second in the NL.

Friday's game is the 14th time these teams square off this season. The Cubs have a 7-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has a .300 batting average to rank seventh on the Cubs, and has 18 doubles, three triples and seven home runs. Ian Happ is 13-for-39 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has 21 doubles and 24 home runs while hitting .238 for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 8-for-40 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .274 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .173 batting average, 2.81 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.