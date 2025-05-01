Sports

Brewers try to keep win streak going against the White Sox

Milwaukee Brewers (16-15, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (7-23, fifth in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
May 1, 2025 at 8:02AM

Chicago; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Chad Patrick (1-2, 2.45 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); White Sox: Sean Burke (1-4, 6.00 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -181, White Sox +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago is 4-10 in home games and 7-23 overall. The White Sox have a 5-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Milwaukee is 7-11 in road games and 16-15 overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 4.10 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Thursday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Vargas has six doubles, a home run and nine RBI for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 8-for-38 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jackson Chourio has 11 doubles, a triple and six home runs while hitting .271 for the Brewers. Rhys Hoskins is 11-for-32 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .244 batting average, 3.53 ERA, outscored by two runs

Brewers: 5-5, .288 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Chase Meidroth: 10-Day IL (thumb), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Tauchman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Korey Lee: 10-Day IL (ankle), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (toe), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Isaac Collins: day-to-day (elbow), Brice Turang: day-to-day (illness), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

