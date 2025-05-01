Brewers try to keep win streak going against the White Sox

Milwaukee Brewers (16-15, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (7-23, fifth in the AL Central)
Chicago; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Chad Patrick (1-2, 2.45 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); White Sox: Sean Burke (1-4, 6.00 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -181, White Sox +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the Chicago White Sox.
Chicago is 4-10 in home games and 7-23 overall. The White Sox have a 5-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.
Milwaukee is 7-11 in road games and 16-15 overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 4.10 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.
Thursday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.