Milwaukee Brewers (57-44, first in the NL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (50-52, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (2-8, 4.38 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (3-5, 5.18 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -138, Red Sox +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will attempt to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Boston Red Sox.

Boston is 50-52 overall and 25-27 at home. The Red Sox are ninth in the AL with 100 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Milwaukee has a 57-44 record overall and a 31-24 record on the road. The Brewers are 42-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Rowdy Tellez has 19 doubles, 20 home runs and 65 RBI for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 10-for-41 with two doubles, five home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 2-8, .233 batting average, 7.99 ERA, outscored by 51 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .275 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Rafael Devers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.