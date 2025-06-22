Sports

Brewers take win streak into game against the Twins

Milwaukee Brewers (42-35, second in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (37-39, fourth in the AL Central)

June 22, 2025 at 8:02AM

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Quinn Priester (5-2, 3.46 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Twins: David Festa (1-1, 4.78 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -142, Brewers +119; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to keep a three-game win streak intact when they take on the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has gone 20-14 at home and 37-39 overall. The Twins have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .241.

Milwaukee is 19-20 in road games and 42-35 overall. The Brewers are 28-11 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Sunday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Brewers are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 15 home runs while slugging .547. Brooks Lee is 12 for 38 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich has nine doubles, 14 home runs and 53 RBIs while hitting .256 for the Brewers. Sal Frelick is 14 for 41 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 2-8, .226 batting average, 7.21 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .290 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Trevor Larnach: day-to-day (hand), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

