Brewers take win streak into game against the Twins

Milwaukee Brewers (42-35, second in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (37-39, fourth in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Quinn Priester (5-2, 3.46 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Twins: David Festa (1-1, 4.78 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -142, Brewers +119; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to keep a three-game win streak intact when they take on the Minnesota Twins.
Minnesota has gone 20-14 at home and 37-39 overall. The Twins have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .241.
Milwaukee is 19-20 in road games and 42-35 overall. The Brewers are 28-11 in games when they record at least eight hits.
Sunday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Brewers are ahead 3-2 in the season series.