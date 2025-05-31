Brewers take win streak into game against the Phillies

Milwaukee Brewers (30-28, third in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (36-21, first in the NL East)
Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Chad Patrick (2-4, 2.97 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (5-0, 2.15 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -192, Brewers +159; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will attempt to keep their five-game win streak alive when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies.
Philadelphia is 36-21 overall and 19-10 at home. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .257, which ranks fourth in the NL.
Milwaukee has a 12-18 record on the road and a 30-28 record overall. The Brewers have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.97.
Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.