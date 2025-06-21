Brewers take on the Twins after Yelich's 4-hit game

Milwaukee Brewers (41-35, second in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (37-38, fourth in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jose Quintana (4-2, 3.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (2-3, 5.13 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -157, Brewers +132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Minnesota Twins after Christian Yelich had four hits on Friday in a 17-6 win over the Twins.
Minnesota has a 37-38 record overall and a 20-13 record in home games. The Twins rank eighth in the AL with 82 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.
Milwaukee has a 41-35 record overall and an 18-20 record on the road. The Brewers have a 29-6 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.