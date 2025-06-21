Brewers take on the Twins after Yelich's 4-hit game

Sports

Milwaukee Brewers (41-35, second in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (37-38, fourth in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
June 21, 2025 at 8:02AM

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jose Quintana (4-2, 3.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (2-3, 5.13 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -157, Brewers +132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Minnesota Twins after Christian Yelich had four hits on Friday in a 17-6 win over the Twins.

Minnesota has a 37-38 record overall and a 20-13 record in home games. The Twins rank eighth in the AL with 82 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Milwaukee has a 41-35 record overall and an 18-20 record on the road. The Brewers have a 29-6 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Larnach has 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 35 RBIs while hitting .256 for the Twins. Brooks Lee is 14 for 37 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jackson Chourio has 22 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 45 RBIs for the Brewers. Isaac Collins is 9 for 30 with a double, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 2-8, .245 batting average, 8.07 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .275 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Twins: Trevor Larnach: day-to-day (hand), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

