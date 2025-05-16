Brewers take on the Twins after Hoskins' 4-hit game

Minnesota Twins (24-20, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (21-23, third in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (3-2, 2.74 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Brewers: Chad Patrick (2-3, 3.19 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -111, Brewers -108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Minnesota Twins after Rhys Hoskins had four hits against the Guardians on Wednesday.
Milwaukee has a 21-23 record overall and a 12-7 record in home games. The Brewers have a 13-6 record in games when they did not allow a home run.
Minnesota has a 24-20 record overall and a 9-14 record on the road. The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.30.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.