Sports

Brewers take on the Twins after Hoskins' 4-hit game

Minnesota Twins (24-20, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (21-23, third in the NL Central)

The Associated Press
May 16, 2025 at 8:02AM

Minnesota Twins (24-20, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (21-23, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (3-2, 2.74 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Brewers: Chad Patrick (2-3, 3.19 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -111, Brewers -108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Minnesota Twins after Rhys Hoskins had four hits against the Guardians on Wednesday.

Milwaukee has a 21-23 record overall and a 12-7 record in home games. The Brewers have a 13-6 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Minnesota has a 24-20 record overall and a 9-14 record on the road. The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.30.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Chourio has 14 doubles, a triple and seven home runs while hitting .258 for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 8 for 39 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Ty France has eight doubles, three home runs and 21 RBIs for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 9 for 35 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored by two runs

Twins: 10-0, .251 batting average, 2.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Byron Buxton: day-to-day (concussion), Carlos Correa: day-to-day (concussion), Harrison Bader: day-to-day (groin), Luke Keaschall: 10-Day IL (forearm), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

World

AP PHOTOS: Eurovision performers gear up for grand final with sparkles and songs

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest will hold its grand final on Saturday night.

Sports

Panthers bring 3-2 lead into game 6 against the Maple Leafs

Sports

Brewers take on the Twins after Hoskins' 4-hit game