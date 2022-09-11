Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Cincinnati Reds (56-81, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (74-66, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Justin Dunn (1-2, 4.82 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-4, 3.41 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -286, Reds +234; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Milwaukee is 74-66 overall and 38-27 in home games. The Brewers rank third in MLB play with 193 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Cincinnati is 56-81 overall and 27-42 in road games. The Reds have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .241.

The matchup Sunday is the 15th time these teams square off this season. The Brewers have a 9-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 22 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 49 RBI while hitting .260 for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 9-for-41 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Kyle Farmer is second on the Reds with a .264 batting average, and has 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 64 RBI. Jonathan India is 14-for-39 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .212 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Reds: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Lauer: day-to-day (elbow), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

