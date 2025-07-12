Brewers take on the Nationals on home winning streak

Washington Nationals (38-56, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (54-40, second in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Shinnosuke Ogasawara (0-1, 13.50 ERA, 2.62 WHIP, two strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (1-0, 1.50 ERA, 0.33 WHIP, eight strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -256, Nationals +206; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep a four-game home win streak going when they play the Washington Nationals.
Milwaukee has a 54-40 record overall and a 31-17 record in home games. The Brewers have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .322.
Washington has a 38-56 record overall and a 20-28 record on the road. The Nationals have gone 16-9 in games when they hit two or more home runs.
The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.