Brewers take on the Nationals in first of 3-game series

Washington Nationals (38-55, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (53-40, second in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Mitchell Parker (5-9, 4.81 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Brewers: Quinn Priester (6-2, 3.59 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -188, Nationals +156; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers begin a three-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Friday.
Milwaukee is 30-17 in home games and 53-40 overall. The Brewers have hit 89 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.
Washington has a 38-55 record overall and a 20-27 record in road games. The Nationals are 28-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.