Brewers take on the Giants looking to stop road slide

Milwaukee Brewers (12-11, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (15-8, third in the NL West)
San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jose Quintana (2-0, 0.71 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, six strikeouts); Giants: Jordan Hicks (1-2, 6.04 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -137, Brewers +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers travel to the San Francisco Giants looking to stop a three-game road slide.
San Francisco has a 15-8 record overall and a 5-2 record in home games. The Giants have gone 7-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.
Milwaukee is 12-11 overall and 3-7 in road games. The Brewers have a 9-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.
The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.