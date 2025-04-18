Brewers take on the Athletics in first of 3-game series

Athletics (9-10, fourth in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (10-9, second in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: J.T. Ginn (1-0, 1.69 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, six strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (1-1, 2.31 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -161, Athletics +135; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers begin a three-game series at home against the Athletics on Friday.
Milwaukee is 7-3 at home and 10-9 overall. The Brewers are sixth in the NL with 21 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.
The Athletics are 9-10 overall and 7-3 in road games. The Athletics have an 8-1 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.