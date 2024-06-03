Milwaukee Brewers (36-23, first in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (41-18, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Bryse Wilson (3-1, 3.19 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (6-3, 2.32 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers aim to keep a five-game win streak alive when they play the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia is 41-18 overall and 24-9 in home games. The Phillies have gone 20-7 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Milwaukee has a 36-23 record overall and an 18-13 record in road games. The Brewers are third in the NL with 67 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Monday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has 23 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 49 RBI for the Phillies. Edmundo Sosa is 12-for-38 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Rhys Hoskins leads Milwaukee with nine home runs while slugging .465. Willy Adames is 14-for-38 with two home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .249 batting average, 2.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Brewers: 8-2, .283 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Brandon Marsh: day-to-day (hamstring), Kody Clemens: day-to-day (back), Ranger Suarez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand)

Brewers: Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.