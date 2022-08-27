Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Chicago Cubs (55-71, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (65-59, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (5-7, 3.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.51 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -199, Cubs +168; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers come into a matchup against the Chicago Cubs after losing three games in a row.

Milwaukee is 65-59 overall and 31-25 in home games. The Brewers have a 45-15 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago has a 27-33 record in road games and a 55-71 record overall. The Cubs have hit 129 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

Saturday's game is the 18th time these teams square off this season. The Cubs hold a 10-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 27 home runs while slugging .482. Christian Yelich is 11-for-37 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Willson Contreras has 21 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 52 RBI while hitting .245 for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 11-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .181 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Cubs: 6-4, .193 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Justin Steele: day-to-day (back), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.