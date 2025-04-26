Brewers take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Cardinals

Milwaukee Brewers (13-14, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (11-15, fourth in the NL Central)
St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Quinn Priester (1-0, 1.93 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Cardinals: Sonny Gray (3-0, 3.41 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -154, Brewers +129; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers head into the matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals after losing three games in a row.
St. Louis has an 11-15 record overall and a 9-4 record at home. Cardinals hitters have a collective .401 slugging percentage to rank sixth in MLB.
Milwaukee has a 13-14 record overall and a 4-10 record on the road. The Brewers have an 11-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.
Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.