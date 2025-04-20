Brewers shatter 33-year-old franchise record for stolen bases in a game

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers broke a 33-year-old franchise record for stolen bases in a game Sunday and they needed only four innings.
Milwaukee stole nine bases through the first four innings against the Athletics. The Brewers had stolen eight bases in a 7-2 victory over the Toronto on Aug. 29, 1992.
Six of Sunday's steals occurred in the first inning. The Elias Sports Bureau said those were the most stolen bases by a team in an inning since the expansion era started in 1961.
A team has stolen five bases in an inning 13 times since 1961, most recently by Cincinnati against Colorado on April 19, 2016.
Sportradar said the Brewers were the first team to steal six bases in an inning since Aug. 26, 1919, when the New York Giants had six steals in the third inning of the first game of a doubleheader against Pittsburgh.
The Brewers broke their franchise game record in the fourth inning when Caleb Durbin got his first career stolen base, two days after his major league debut.
Durbin was initially called out at second, but a video review determined he was safe. Durbin scored to extend Milwaukee's lead to 8-0.
No Brewer got caught stealing until the fifth, when Shea Langeliers threw Sal Frelick out at second.