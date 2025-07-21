Brewers seek to prolong win streak, take on the Mariners

Milwaukee Brewers (59-40, second in the NL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (53-46, second in the AL West)
Seattle; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (1-0, 2.61 ERA, 0.68 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (4-4, 4.50 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -123, Brewers +103; over/under is 7 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep their 10-game win streak alive when they visit the Seattle Mariners.
Seattle has a 27-22 record at home and a 53-46 record overall. The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .249.
Milwaukee has a 26-23 record in road games and a 59-40 record overall. The Brewers are 19-12 in games decided by one run.
Monday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.