Brewers seek to prolong win streak, take on the Mariners

Milwaukee Brewers (59-40, second in the NL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (53-46, second in the AL West)

The Associated Press
July 21, 2025 at 8:01AM

Seattle; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (1-0, 2.61 ERA, 0.68 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (4-4, 4.50 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -123, Brewers +103; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep their 10-game win streak alive when they visit the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has a 27-22 record at home and a 53-46 record overall. The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .249.

Milwaukee has a 26-23 record in road games and a 59-40 record overall. The Brewers are 19-12 in games decided by one run.

Monday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh has 16 doubles and 38 home runs for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 12 for 41 with five doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Brice Turang has 14 doubles, six home runs and 39 RBIs for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 13 for 41 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .266 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Brewers: 10-0, .278 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (forearm), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Brewers: Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Sal Frelick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

